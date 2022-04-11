Lincoln County Board to interview top two candidates for highway superintendent next April 18

The Lincoln County commissioners next Monday will interview the top two candidates to become Lincoln County highway superintendent.

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff, a member of the personnel committee, said all of the four applicants were excellent, but two stood out for their experience and qualifications. The board voted Monday to invite the two candidates to appear in front of the board April 18.

The commissioners approved a contract with Winston Michael Contracting Inc. to build a new salt shed for the Department of Roads. A revised contract included a few changes that Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said gave the county some protection.

The current shed will be emptied and demolished before construction starts sometime late spring. The cost for the shed is $169,515.

In other action, the board:

» Tabled a discussion concerning paying dues and appointing a representative to the Sandhills Resource, Conservation and Development Council. There were questions about whether the organization is still functioning. Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said she would get the necessary information for another meeting.

» Tabled the appointment of Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo as point of contact and authorized representative for reporting for state and local Fiscal Recovery Funds. A meeting to work through the details will be scheduled with Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myer, Commissioners Chris Bruns and Joe Hewgley, and County Clerk Becky Rossell.

» Authorized Bruns to sign a request letter to acquire a new lincolncountyne.gov domain name for the county website.

» Authorized Bruns to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by Pals Brewing Company for a wedding reception May 27 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.

