Lincoln County Board to open bids for 4 trucks for Sheriff's Office

The Lincoln County commissioners will open bids on four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The bids are for four ½-ton, crew-cab, 4-door and 4-wheel drive pickup trucks.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

In other business, the commissioners will:

  • Consider an alcohol enforcement Nebraska Office of Highway Safety grant at the end of December for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Consider resolution amending Sunday liquor sales in Lincoln County.
  • Consider quotes for repair of the foundation at the Noxious Weed Shop.
  • Consider a land survey corner preservation agreement with the State of Nebraska.
  • Consider authorizing Craig Dirrim to send a formal settlement demand for Old Republic Surety Company & NEBCON for problems with the HVAC system at the Lincoln County Courthouse. NEBCON installed the system. 
  • Cancellation of Dec. 27 Board of Commissioners and Board of Equalization meetings.
  • Consider authorizing allocating funds to Maximus, the company that supports the county's child support payment system for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
  • Consider authorizing the chairman to enter into an agreement between the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Lincoln County and Hitchcock County for emergency services.
  • Consider adoption of resolutions for year-end certifications of the County Highway Superintendent Year 2022.
