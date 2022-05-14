Lincoln County Board to review quotes for the county's property and casualty insurance

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will review premium quotes for the county’s group property and casualty insurance and consider whether to accept one of them.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Hub International insurance agent Tanner Pettera will present the property and casualty quotes at 9:30 a.m., with a possible County Board decision afterward.

It’s one of three action items involving contracts on Monday’s agenda. Others would authorize Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a health insurance application with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo to extend and renegotiate the “certified payment portal” contract under which the county offers motor vehicle registration services online.

Commissioners also will decide whether to remove Bradly Nelson and Troy Merritt from the county’s Veterans Service Committee. The County Board had appointed Merritt and three others to the panel March 7.

An executive session is scheduled after completion of a 10:10 a.m. agenda item on whether to use AmpliFund software for managing the county’s victim witness grant program.