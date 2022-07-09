Lincoln County Board to revisit $4.6M COVID-19 relief aid donation to Chamber for Hershey rail park

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider donating $4.6 million in COVID-19 relief aid to the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. Monday at the board’s regular weekly meeting.

Those funds would help purchase the former Greenbrier Rail Services facility near Hershey for the Hershey Industrial Rail Park inland port authority the board established in June. The inland port authority will help manage the rail park.

Prior to their decision, the board will enter closed session at 9:40 a.m. to discuss the real estate purchase, according to the board's weekly agenda.

The board tabled the decision at the July 5 meeting so county and Chamber officials could determine whether the county’s donated funds would count toward a $7.5 million local requirement to receive $30 million in state funding for the project.

Also Monday, at 9:30 a.m. the commissioners will discuss a request for Sutherland Rural Fire District and Village of Sutherland Fire to merge into Sutherland EMS.

In other action, the commissioners will:

» Authorize chairman to sign the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety grant for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

» Discuss an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for fuel.

» Approve a letter of understanding with McChesney Martin Sagehorn P.C. for the fiscal year 2022-23 Lincoln County budget.

» Authorize the chairman to sign Region II Human Services Interlocal Participation for fiscal year 2022-23 behavioral health match.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with Lutz & Co. for consulting services for the county's share of COVID-19 aid.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a donation of temporary construction easement form with Lyle and Chrystal Minshull for Sutherland North Bridge project.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an acquisition contract for a permanent easement from Lyle and Chrystal Minshull for Sutherland North Bridge project.

» The commissioners will consider property valuation protests as the Lincoln County Board of Equalization.