Lincoln County Board to revisit contract with USDA for wildlife services

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will discuss the cooperative services agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for wildlife services.

The commissioners’ regular meeting begins at 9:10 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

The board also will:

» Discuss an interlocal agreement for the provision of cooperative Extension services.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the Allstate Benefits customer agreement in conjunction with TBX benefit services.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign addendum two to the Electronic Government Level Services Agreement between NIC Nebraska and Lincoln County.

» Consider a resolution transferring $10,000 from the miscellaneous general fund to the retirement fund.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the quarterly federal excise tax return to submit the PCORI fee implemented to fund research as part of the Affordable Care Act.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with William Troshynski to provide legal services for Lincoln County for guardianship and conservatorship matters.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with Troshynkski to provide legal services for Lincoln County for criminal and juvenile matters.

