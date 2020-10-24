 Skip to main content
Lincoln County board to set date for accepting road grader bids
Lincoln County Courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners Monday will discuss setting a date to accept bids for motor graders for the Department of Roads.

The board also will:

» Discuss and consider an application by Thomas and Kimberly McMichael for McMichael Administrative Subdivision located on Fairway Avenue.

» Consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the Federal Grants and Programs Division Sub-Recipient Audit Acknowledgement Form for the 20-19-21 fiscal year for the Victim Assistance Grant.

As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will consider adoption of a resolution amending the tax levies for North Platte Public Schools — District No. 1 bond levies.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

