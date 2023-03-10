The Lincoln County commissioners will consider setting a date for a public hearing on the county’s one- and six-year road plans.
The regular meeting of the commissioners will begin at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The commissioners will:
- Consider equipment purchase for the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Department.
- Consider “value engineering” options for the Probation Office Remodel Project at 103-111 N. Dewey St.
- Discussion a state statute concerning regulations promoting health safety and welfare regarding nuisances.
- Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with Nebraska Fire and Safety.
- Consider appointment of Booker Boyer as management representative to the Lincoln County Safety Committee for term ending June 2023.
- Consider appointment of Penny Ball to the Lincoln County Safety Committee for a term ending June 2024.
- • Consider a right-of-way permit for Custer Public Power.