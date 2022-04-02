Lincoln County Board to take up revised plan to detention center HVAC and smoke control upgrades.

The Lincoln County Commissioners will consider a revised plan from Johnson Controls for the Lincoln County Detention Center HVAC and smoke control system upgrades.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., North Platte.

Also on Monday, the commissioners will:

» Recognize the top participants in the Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.

» Consider allowing the sale of culverts to the Hershey-Paxton Water Company by the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Consider a task book for logistics section chief and Region 51 Emergency Management.

» Hear an update by Neil Speer, Lincoln County Department of Roads, on county road signs and consider action if necessary

» Consider a Maly Marketing proposal to update the Lincoln County website.

» Consider a pair of right-of-way applications by Valley Pro and Consolidated Companies Inc.