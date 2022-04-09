Lincoln County Board to vote on contract with Winston Michael Contracting for salt shed

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider a contract with Winston Michael Contracting for a salt shed for Lincoln County Department of Roads at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The commissioners will:

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a request letter for the “lincolncountyne.gov” domain.

» Consider dues and representative to the Sandhills Resource, Conservation, and Development Council organization. RC&D is a nonprofit organization created to help develop and improve the social, economic and environmental conditions within the Sandhills area it serves, the Nebraska counties of Arthur, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson and Thomas.

» Consider appointment of Lincoln County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo as representative for reporting for state and local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

» Receive a Personnel Committee update on candidates for the Lincoln County Highway Superintendent, and consider action following the update.

» Consider polling place rental contracts for the primary election in May and general election in November.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a special designated liquor permit submitted by Pals Brewing Company for a wedding reception at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on May 27.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right of way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Company.