Lincoln County clerk's office begins sending out 'early voting' ballots for May primary

The five-week sprint to Nebraska’s May 10 primary election began with Monday’s mailing by county clerks of “early voting” ballots to those who already asked for them.

A series of legal deadlines will follow for Nebraskans to turn in new or updated voter registrations and requesting and returning early ballots in time to be counted.

The key dates and times to remember:

» In-person polling places will be open May 10 during the same 12 hours statewide: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

» Ballots completed outside those locations must be in the possession of the voter’s county election office — usually the county clerk’s office — when in-person polls close.

» New or updated voter registrations must be completed by May 2 if done at the county election office or by April 22 if done online or at other authorized locations.

» Registered voters wanting early ballots mailed to them must officially request them by May 2. Early ballots may be cast at the clerk’s office until polls close May 10.

Voters also may appoint an agent on Election Day to pick up and deliver a ballot to them to complete. They must be picked up no later than one hour before in-person polls close (7 p.m. CT or 6 p.m. MT), and completed ballots must be returned by the time the polls close.

Information and deadlines may be found online through the elections division of the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office (here) and Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office (here).

Rossell, who doubles as county election commissioner, urged voters to visit the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup site (here) to review their current information on file.

By entering their name, address and county, they can find out their election precinct and polling place, whether they’re registered with a political party and the status of their early ballot request if they made one.

“That has a wealth of information for people who look at it,” Rossell said.

It’s especially important for voters to double-check and update their information this year, she added, since election districts have been redrawn after the 2020 census.

People who show up at the wrong in-person polling place can cast “provisional ballots” there to be verified after the polls close.

But if someone requests an early ballot and his or her address has changed, he or she could receive the wrong ballot for one or more races, Rossell warned.

“If they look at a race on their ballot and it doesn’t look right or (they) are questioning it, they should let us know,” she said. “Once it’s completed and turned in, there’s nothing we can do.”

County residents can ask questions by calling Rossell’s office at 308-534-4350, extension 4110, or via email at election@co.lincoln.ne.us.

Other important primary reminders:

» Nebraskans registered with a recognized political party will vote on that party’s candidates for federal offices, Nebraska’s top statewide offices and county offices.

All Nebraskans will vote in nonpartisan races for the Legislature, city offices, school boards and most multicounty boards.

City and school board races will only appear on the primary ballot when more than two candidates have filed for an open seat. Other city and school candidates otherwise advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

» Voters registered as nonpartisan may request a special ballot to vote in a given party’s congressional primary.

In 2022, that option is limited to the 3rd Congressional District race in west central Nebraska. Neither of Nebraska’s U.S. Senate seats is up for election.

» Besides county election offices, new or updated voter registrations may be completed through April 22 either online (here) or at offices of the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Education or Department of Health and Human Services.

» People registering in Nebraska for the first time must present or include a copy of their current state identification (usually a driver’s license) or a copy of a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows their name and current residential address.

» Printable forms to register to vote or request an early ballot may be found here.

Both blank and fillable PDFs are available, but either must be completed, printed out, physically signed and submitted to the county election office to be valid.

» Lincoln County residents may mail, fax or hand-deliver voter registrations or early-ballot requests to Rossell’s office in the courthouse at 301 N. Jeffers St., Room 101, North Platte, NE 69101. The fax number is 308-535-3522.

Completed and signed early ballot requests also may be emailed, Rossell said. People may either scan or take a photo of them, but applications should be printed on 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper, she said.

» Besides mailing or hand-delivering early ballots, voters can drop them in the county dropboxes at the courthouse’s south door or in the County Sheriff’s Office parking lot across the street at 302 N. Jeffers St.

Ballots must be sealed in their official envelope, which must be signed and dated as indicated. That corresponds to signing the precinct book when voting in person.

