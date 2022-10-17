Lincoln County commissioners accept electrical bid for generator

The Lincoln County commissioners accepted a bid Monday from Hall Electric in North Platte to install electrical setup for the courthouse emergency generator.

Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers solicited bids for the project, but said he received only one despite extended efforts. The bid, to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act funds, is $47,416.27.

As the Lincoln County Board of Equalization, the commissioners adopted a resolution setting the 2022 tax levies for all political subdivisions in Lincoln County. The action is required by law, and Chairman Chris Bruns clarified during the meeting that the board cannot change any of the levies.

The commissioners authorized Bruns to sign the fiscal year 2023 community-based Juvenile Services Aid Supplemental Enhancement Grant award for $57,572.

Jayna Schaaf, executive director for Community Connections, said the grant is for training.

“The grant this time was to fund Boys Town coming into North Platte Public Schools to provide instruction for 100% of their personnel,” Schaaf said, “which is pretty awesome.”

Schaaf said one training session was Friday, with a follow-up training in November. A final training session will take place in May.

The commissioners also:

Approved an application for an amendment to the Lincoln County Comprehensive Future Land Use Plan to change property located at 19898 W. Wildlife Road from agricultural production to residential acreage. The board also approved an application by Kent and Linda Swanson to rezone the same property from A-1 Agriculture District to an R-1 Rural Estates Residential District. Both actions followed public hearings.

Approved an application by the Swansons for an administrative subdivision at the same location.

Authorized Bruns to sign a purchase agreement for property at 103-111 N. Dewey St. The property will house the District 11 Probation Office.

Set 10 a.m. Nov. 7 to receive bids for a used motor grader and 10:15 a.m. Nov. 7 to receive bids for three new half-ton four-wheel-drive, four-door pickup trucks for the Department of Roads.

Set 10 a.m. Nov. 14 to receive bids for a used wheel loader for the Department of Roads.