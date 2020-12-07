Lincoln County Commissioners accept Weathercraft Roofing bid for roof repair of courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners accepted a bid from Weathercraft Roofing Monday for roof repair at the courthouse in downtown North Platte. Weathercraft submitted the lone bid for the project.

Commissioners set aside $50,000 for roof repair in the annual budget and the bid came in at $53,315 that included a performance bond. The approval came on a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Walt Johnson absent.

The project will begin in the spring when the weather warms up approximately toward the end of March, commissioners said. The bid calls for completion of the project during the current county fiscal year.

The board approved change order No. 1 for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project for Brown Construction.

Commissioners Jerry Woodruff said there were four parts to the item that came to a total of $54,975:

» Removal of bricks — $10,198.

» Enhancement of columns that were on unsuitable soil — $15,809.

» Credit of $7,250 for change from sanitary cast iron piping to PVC piping.

» Removal of unsuitable soil underneath columns — $35,218.

In other business, the board: