Lincoln County commissioners approve conditional use permit

A proposed special events venue garnered approval from the Lincoln County commissioners at Monday’s regular meeting.

The application submitted by Dawn Jessup is for a planned business at 17863 E. State Farm Road on property owned she owns. There were concerns from adjoining property owners about safety.

Bruce Dodson, representing landowners adjacent to the proposed project, spoke during the public hearing about the proposed business.

“Initially we were opposed to this project as proposed to the planning commission” Dodson said. “However, with the planning commission adding the fence requirement around the perimeter to limit trespass and hazard to the guests we are not going to oppose Dawn’s proposal as long as there is in fact a fence that does limit trespass and protects her guests.”

Dodson said there are several safety concerns near the proposed building on neighboring properties. One is a high voltage pivot power panel within 100-feet of the project.

He said another issue without a fence, there would be the possibility of someone climbing on the pivot itself.

“(Another concern is) a small child wandering into a tasseling cornfield and now we’ve got a search and rescue project on our hands,” Dodson said.

A commercial liability policy was requested by Dodson that would cover potential incidents outside the proposed project boundaries.

“I believe in private property rights. I believe that Dawn ought to be able to do what Dawn wants to do on her property given the fact that she’s the owner and paying taxes,” Dodson said. “However, our concern is more from the safety standpoint and anticipating unintended consequences that could happen with the guests.”

Jessup assured the commissioners she would be installing a chain link fence to limit guests from accessing the adjacent properties.

The business will include an Airbnb and buildings that would potentially host about 150 guests. There will be port-a-potty facilities and Jessup must receive approval from the commissioners to build permanent bathroom facilities on the property.

The current septic tank is large enough only for the existing bathroom.

The commissioners authorized Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, to purchase three pickup trucks through the State of Nebraska group contract. Schultz and his department did some research and the bid through the state for three new pickup trucks came in at about $57,000 each, he told the commissioners.

Schultz said the bid a $39,494 bid from Janssen’s was for vehicles that did not meet the specifications required.

“The dollars are different and the pickups are definitely different,” Schultz said. “That’s the big difference in the price — it’s not comparing apples to apples — two different vehicles.”

He said the Janssen vehicles were specifically designed for law enforcement and would not meet the requirements for the roads department.

The trucks will be ready around the end of January or into February, Schultz said.

Two bids were opened for a wheel loader for the Department of Roads and the commissioners approved the bid from Murphy Tractor and Equipment for a 2018 John Deere 624K loader for $164,000.

The bid was accepted due to the warranties included as well as significantly lower hours compared to the vehicles submitted by NMC Cat, which offered two vehicles for bid. The vehicles were both 2019 Cat 938 M, $165,000 and $160,000 respectively. However, neither came with any warranties and the hours were higher than the John Deere selected.

The commissioners set 10 a.m., Dec. 5, to receive bids for four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Jerome Kramer said the department will be trading in three 2019 and one 2020 vehicles.