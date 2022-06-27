Lincoln County commissioners approve formation of inland port authority for rail park

With state construction support in hand for an industrial rail park outside Hershey, Lincoln County commissioners Monday put two more pieces of the project’s puzzle in place.

A unanimous County Board voted 5-0 to create an “inland port authority” to operate the 339-acre park and to negotiate to buy the former Greenbrier Rail Services factory — and its critical Union Pacific rail spur — as the authority’s headquarters.

Chairman Chris Bruns said both steps move the county closer toward securing nearly 2,900 jobs and an eventual annual impact of $2 billion — as estimated in the project’s economic impact study — from the rail park’s eventual agribusiness, warehousing and manufacturing clients.

“The entire package is exciting” for the county and west central Nebraska, Bruns said after the meeting. “It’s transformative for us in a positive way.”

The commissioners’ first rail-park vote clears the county to apply for one of five statewide port authority designations under Legislative Bill 156, passed in 2021.

If the Nebraska Department of Economic Development agrees, commissioners would appoint a nine-member board to oversee day-to-day operation of the rail park’s “inland port district,” Bruns said.

Nonetheless, “the county has a lot of supervision and authority in this process, which I think is key,” he told his fellow commissioners.

DED leaders are expected to formally open the port authority application process in about a week, he said later.

“We meet all the criteria” that LB 156 laid out for getting one, Bruns said. “Really, there’s no one else in Nebraska who can pull this off as well as we can.”

Monday’s second vote authorized Bruns and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to work toward the $4.5 million purchase of the Greenbrier plant.

It opened in 2011 but shut down in spring 2020 as COVID-19 prompted the railcar servicing firm to consolidate its operations in Kansas City.

Funds for the purchase would come from the county’s as-yet-unallocated $6.8 million share of federal pandemic aid under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Greenbrier’s 34 acres sit in the middle of the rail park’s intended location stretching east from Hershey’s village limits and mostly between U.S. 30 and the railroad.

It “would serve the best interests of the rail park if it could be the catalyst for moving things in and out,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

The chamber holds five-year purchase options for the entire rail park with Greenbrier and landowners Dennis Steffes and R.B. Miller, Person said.

That’s important for county residents to know, Commissioner Joe Hewgley said. “This is not a condemnation process. These are willing sellers and willing buyers.”

Office space accounts for 5,000 square feet of the Greenbrier building, Bruns said. The rest would be used for U.S. Customs Service inspections of incoming and outgoing shipments, assuming the rail park also is designated a “foreign trade zone.”

Inland port authorities serve as logistics and distribution hubs handling goods involved in international trade, like their counterparts on the U.S. coasts.

By handling customs inspections as well, they also enable local agribusiness and manufacturing producers to better avoid shipping congestion at coastal harbors, Person said.

Commissioner Michaela Wuehler, a longtime employee at North Platte’s UPS center, said the worldwide shipping concern regularly moves packages through an inland port authority in Chicago.

“It helps us moving packages in and out immensely,” she said. Using the same mechanism “would be a wonderful complement to the rail park.”

Monday’s County Board votes and last week’s securing of $30 million in state rail park matching funds should go far toward landing the major employers local leaders have been hoping for, Person said.

“They know your interest is more than speculative. It’s firm,” he told commissioners. “And that makes all the difference in the world.”

Person said chamber leaders are engaged in talks with an anchor manufacturer that would inject $300 million to $400 million into Lincoln County’s economy by building at the rail park.

That concern would process soybean oil, according to the County Board’s port authority resolution. The planned Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant along Newberry Access also is expected to build a refrigerated warehouse to ship out its meat via Union Pacific.

Commissioner Jerry Woodruff asked Person if the county would be asked to own the entire rail park or just the intended headquarters at Greenbrier.

It’s the latter, Person replied. “It’s so critical to the rail park, and they’re motivated to sell,” he said of Greenbrier. “We didn’t want something to happen to that facility that wouldn’t complement what we’re trying to do.”

The purchase will be immensely valuable to the county, Commissioner Kent Weems said, because it includes an already existing U.P. spur and switch to the mainline just west of Bailey Yard.

Weems said the railroad usually charges $1 million apiece to install switches for rail customers. One more switch may be needed at the park’s east end, Person said.

With Greenbrier’s spur in hand, additional spurs can be built off it to other rail-park businesses. Bruns said.

The county also can charge user fees for the switch, Weems said, helping to offset property tax income lost when the county’s purchase takes the site off the tax rolls.

Greenbrier’s listed $4.5 million purchase price, Person said, roughly equals the property’s current taxable value.

It’s also likely “far less than what that facility is worth,” Bruns said, stressing Greenbrier’s history of cooperating with local leaders during and after the factory’s decade of operation.

And it’s an ideal use of Lincoln County’s ARPA funds to benefit the most people in the county and region, Wuehler said.

After the meeting, Bruns said the county will set aside a total of $5.2 million of its ARPA share for the Greenbrier purchase and associated costs.

Much of the remaining $1.6 million, he said, will go to the county roads department to restock materials and replace aging road equipment.

Local nonprofits and food pantries also will have the chance for grants from the county’s ARPA pool, Bruns said. Commissioners supported the pantries with some of its funds from earlier rounds of federal COVID-19 aid.

