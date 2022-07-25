Lincoln County commissioners approve Recovery Funds requests

The Lincoln County commissioners sorted through 12 applications for COVID-19 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds on Monday and approved a total of $154,205.

Amber Kuskie, West Central Nebraska Development District executive director, guided the process and the commissioners selected eight of the applicants who received varying amounts. All of the entities are Lincoln County nonprofit organizations who made their needs known.

Communities for Kids received the highest amount with the commissioners awarding them $45,000. The organization will use the funds to help eligible families to cover up to six months of tuition costs for childcare, according to the group's funding application. The children covered will be between the ages of 6 weeks and 8 years and attending a licensed childcare entity.

“This is the only application we’ve had that addresses one of the areas of priority, which is expanded childcare,” Chairman Chris Bruns said.

The request from Communities for Kids was for $90,000, which would have covered two years of support for qualified families. The commissioners decided on half to cover one year for the time being.

“If it helps get parents into jobs,” Micaela Wuehler, commissioner, said, “I think it’s a great investment.”

Kuskie explained further that the application indicated a family would receive up to $3,000 maximum of paid tuition. She said the money would go directly to the childcare facility.

“The $90,000 grant request helps a minimum of 58 families using the entire six months of awarded tuition,” Kuskie said. “An average cost of childcare in Lincoln County of $500 per month.”

The commissioners voted 5-0 to approve half the original request.

The other requests granted by the commissioners were: Nebraska Youth Center — $5,500; North Platte Senior Center — $20,000; Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center — $17,000; Community Connections — $11,705; Families 1st Partnership — $16,000; Grace Ministries Food Pantry — $14,000 and Women’s Resource Center — $25,000.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Authorized Bruns to sign the 2023 Community-based Juvenile Services and Supplemental Enhancement Grant application for Community Connections.

• Authorized Bruns to sign the 2022 Victims of Crime Act Grant Award Year 2.

• Authorized Bruns to sign a special designated liquor license application submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for a wedding reception on Aug. 22.

• Authorized Bruns to sign the interlocal agreement with Keith County to house inmates at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

• Authorized Bruns to sign a special designated liquor license submitted by Feather River Vineyard for a class reunion on Aug. 6 at the vineyard.

• Heard the quarterly report given by Brandon Myers, Emergency Management director.

• Heard a report from Kent Weems, commissioner, from the National Association of County Officials convention.