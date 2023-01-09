Lincoln County commissioners approve salaries for department heads

The Lincoln County commissioners voted 3-2 Monday to raise the highway superintendent's salary from $72,000 to $92,000.

Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Kent Weems voted against the proposal, saying it was too big a jump all at once.

Chairman Chris Bruns said the personnel committee looked at salaries in similar-sized counties in Nebraska. It was determined the raise would still be near the bottom of the array.

The counties included in the array class for Lincoln County are Adams, Buffalo, Cass, Dodge, Hall, Madison, Platte and Scotts Bluff.

The board voted on salaries for four other department head positions and followed that up with reappointments to those positions — Region 51 Emergency management, veterans service officer, noxious weeds supervisor and county highway superintendent.

The commissioners had a lengthy discussion before voting on the highway superintendent raise.

“I have been, to say the least, more than pleased with the outcome" of the appointment of Jason Schultz in April, Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said. “I feel that we made an excellent choice in the county highway superintendent.”

Woodruff said Schultz is extremely qualified, oversees a budget of more than $8 million and has a workforce of 40-plus employees as well as other duties.

“A lot of discussion went into this in the personnel committee,” Bruns said. “We looked at competitiveness within the array, the quality of the individual we had filling this position.

“We looked at the things that Jason is implementing within the department and even requested some projections as far as cost savings for this next year with changes he has made and efficiencies he’s creating.”

Bruns said with the changes Schultz is making, the county likely will save hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and labor costs.

“We did up the salary when we started the search for the new superintendent,” Bruns said, “but it still did not bring it, in my opinion, to a competitive pay with counties in our array size.”

Bruns added that the 1,642 miles of county roads make Lincoln County vastly different from the other counties in the array.

“To me this seems, while a sizable increase, it brings it to the bottom of competitiveness with counties in our array class,” Bruns said.

Hewgley said the comparison is not apples to apples with the other counties.

“There’s different considerations other than saying here’s salary and so on,” Hewgley said.

“When you look at the roads our county has as well as some of the programs Jason is implementing,” Bruns said, “I believe this raise has merit. You’re right, we’re not comparing apples to apples. We are comparing apples to oranges and I think that Lincoln County is in a unique situation.”

Bruns said Schultz is very high caliber and “we need to do what we can to make sure we’re keeping this talent here.”

Hewgley said he did not agree with that assessment.

“What I do disagree with is doing it all at one time,” Hewgley said. “I’ve been a big proponent over the last 37-38 years for doing it in steps. Set out where we want that individual to be and to have that individual work towards it. Let’s have that discussion, but I don’t think it should all be done in one year when the individual has worked here about a year.”

Hall County, Bruns said, pays their highway superintendent $117,420 a year.

Weems agreed with Hewgley that the increase was too much to do all at once, but the other three commissioners voted in favor of the increase.

The board approved merit pay of $2,000 plus cost of living increase for Todd Herndon, noxious weeds supervisor.

“Todd is doing a great job,” Wuehler said. “He oversees 1.6 million acres while all other counties in our array are between 352,000 to 624,000 acres.”

She pointed out that Herndon has served the county for eight years and his department brings in $65,000 in revenue, “which takes care of his annual wage.”

“We have added a whole new line of work with what he’s doing with prairie dog management,” Bruns said. “That’s an added responsibility.”

The county took over the prairie dog management after the USDA dropped service in the area.

Region 51 Emergency Management supervisor salary received the 8.7% cost of living adjustment to increase from $60,000 to $65,220 and the Veterans Service Officer went from $50,996.40 to $55,437.20.

In other action, the commissioners:

Approved a resolution designating depositories for the county including Nebraskaland Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, Adams Bank and Trust, Bankers Bank of the West, First State Bank and Western Nebraska Bank. The motion passed 4-0 with Weems abstaining.

Approved a job posting for a building and grounds supervisor with a wage to be from $24 to $33 per hour.

Accepted the resignation of Jeff Higgins, building and grounds supervisor effective Feb. 15.

Appointed Joe Hewgley as board representative to sign a settlement agreement between Old Republic Surety Company and Nebcon, Inc. and Lincoln County.

Set the mileage rate as designated by the state of Nebraska and the federal government at 65.5 cents per mile for personal vehicle use.

The board will include reorganization of officers and committee appointments at the Jan. 15 meeting.