Although it was not an action item at Tuesday’s meeting, the Lincoln County commissioners took some time to discuss aspects of Inland Port Authority board member qualifications and needs.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday that the county has received one of the state’s first two Inland Port Authority designations, along with a joint Fremont-Dodge County district near Omaha.

With that designation, the process of planning and fulfilling the requirements of governing the authority falls to the county.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said it is important to seek qualified board members to fill the nine-member board required by statute.

“This is huge for our county,” Bruns said. “We know the positive impact this is going to have in Lincoln County and the larger region."

He added it could affect a multistate region and numerous areas of commerce.

When Bruns heard the news of the NDED approval, he said it was a testament to the many people involved in working on the application.

He pointed out a number of people who were directly involved in the process, including County Surveyor Boni Edwards; Brent Burklund of TC Engineering, who provided a lot of pro bono time to help with GIS mapping for the application; and Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer, who Bruns said helped dissect the legislation and guidelines.

Bruns said he has had numerous conversations with community members about the makeup of the authority board.

“In the interest of making sure we’re casting a wide net, ensuring that we’re getting the very best people selected to serve on this board authority,” Bruns said, “I think there is a need for us to have some dialogue too.”

Bruns said one idea is to create an application on the county website where people can apply, submit their experience and say why they believe they should serve on the authority. As the process takes shape, Bruns suggested the applications could be reviewed and the top applications brought before the commissioners for consideration.

Vice Chairman Kent Weems said he felt it important to define the responsibilities of potential board members.

“I think a precursor to a formal application would be to recap what that role is, what that responsibility is for the public, so they can kind of digest that,” Weems said. “Of course, we want to seek diversity of experience in business and otherwise, life skills, whether it be law or anything else.”

Bruns said the terms of the first board would be three members appointed to a one-year term, three to a two-year term and the last three to a three-year term.

The commissioners discussed how information on the role and responsibilities of board members could be disseminated through numerous sources including the media, social media and the county website.

“This is a big deal,” Commissioner Joe Hewgley said. “It would be important to get the information out there in as many forms as possible.”

The steps will continue to be discussed in various committees and regular commissioner meetings to help define the requirements of establishing the port authority.

In other action, the commissioners authorized the Noxious Weed Board to spend up to $5,000 without needing to bring those needs to the commissioners.

One bid was submitted from Wayne Dowhower Construction for the remodel project of the new District 11 Probation office at 103-111 N. Dewey St. The total given was $375,200, but the commissioners asked for the item to be tabled for a week to clarify several aspects of the bid, in particular demolition costs.