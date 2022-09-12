Lincoln County commissioners change budget hearing date to Sept. 26

The Lincoln County commissioners moved the 2022-23 budget public hearing to 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The public hearing on resetting the final tax request at a different amount than the prior year will follow.
In other action, the commissioners approved a stabilization/dust control product from Envirotech Services, Inc. for trial sections on county roads.
The question, board members said, is to determine the cost effectiveness of the product as well as the effectiveness of the product itself. The commissioners approved the trial to be done on Cattle Growers Road to see results before moving any further.