Lincoln County Commissioners considering Sargent Irrigation and Drilling to build HVAC test wells

The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider a bid from Sargent Irrigation and Drilling for test wells for the courthouse HVAC system.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Monday in the Commissioners Room at the courthouse.
The board will:
» Consider entering into interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte to provide dispatch, road maintenance on county roads, road maintenance on city roads and emergency management services.
» Discuss and consider directing the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office to draft a new resolution, replacing Resolution No. 2008-27, in regards to depositories securing county deposits that are in excess of the amounts as specified in Nebraska state statute, by giving security as provided in the Public Funds Deposit Security Act.
» Have a discussion regarding the Robert F. Hanich Charitable Trust and the county being one of the possible beneficiaries to the trust.
» Discuss renewing the contract with Pritchard and Abbott, Inc. for professional appraisal services on mineral property.
» Consider adoption of a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Hershey to provide law enforcement services.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!