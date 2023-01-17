Lincoln County commissioners elect officers for 2023

The Lincoln County commissioners elected Jerry Woodruff as chairperson and Kent Weems as vice chairperson for 2023 at Tuesday’s meeting.

Both Woodruff and Weems were also elected to serve in the same capacities, respectively, for the Board of Equalization.

The commissioners voted to take no action on two tort claims filed by JNR Adjustment Company Inc. for Lumen Technologies for damage to cables. The cables were damaged during regular maintenance near 3605 W. Watts Road and near 12268 S. Somerset Road in 2022.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer advised the board that taking no action would be in the best interest of the county until more investigation is completed due to several complications concerning liability.

In both occasions, an employee who was doing maintenance hit buried cables owned by CenturyLink/Lumen Technologies.

“The (cable) on Watts Road was about six inches deep and the one on Somerset was not even that deep,” Volkmer said.

Volkmer’s concerns with the claims are multi-faceted and will take some time to find the answers, he said. However, by taking no action, Volkmer said, the onus is placed on Lumen to file the necessary documentation in order for the county to work toward a resolution of the two claims.

Both motions to “take no action” passed by 5-0 votes.

The commissioners approved the acquisition of a Mobile Command Center for Region 51 Emergency Management and North Platte Rural Fire Department. The cost for the vehicle will be only transportation costs.

The vehicle was made available through the federal government as excess property. Brandon Myers, Region 51 director, said to purchase a similar vehicle would be upwards of $300,000. Ownership of the vehicle remains with the feds, but the county will have possession until it no longer functions.

“It will have more working space inside than our current vehicle,” Myers said. “It will have room for three work stations and more storage.”

The current command center is a converted ambulance that offers very little working area when emergency management is working an incident such as a grass fire, Myers said.

In other action, the commissioners:

Approved condition of the treasury of Lincoln County from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

Appointed Philip Charlton to the Lincoln, Logan, McPherson Extension Board.

Appointed the North Platte Telegraph as the official newspaper to publish legal notices for 2023.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the county treasurer to invest funds for the county for 2023.

Approved a settlement agreement with ME Group following a short closed session.

Woodruff made the following committee appointments for 2023:

Commissioner Joe Hewgley: Economic Development Task Force, Region II Human Services, ADA Coordinator, Rules Committee, Law Enforcement/Judiciary Committee, Planning and Zoning Committee (new).

Commissioner Kent Weems: West Central Area on Aging, North Platte Senior Center Advisory Committee, Drug Task Force, Law Enforcement/Judiciary Committee, Safety Committee, Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Management Committee (appointed Sept. 19, 2022), Sandhills RC&D, Building and Grounds.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler: West Central Development District, Sandhills R C & D (appointed April 18, 2022), County Roads Committee, Building and Grounds Committee, Noxious Weed Committee.

Commissioner Chris Bruns: North Platte Area Chamber & Development, West Central District Health Board, West Central Development District, County Extension/Ag Society Committee, Personnel Committee, Planning and Zoning Committee (new).

Woodruff: Visit North Platte Board of Directors (appointed July 5, 2022, Mid Nebraska Community Action Partnership (appointed March 14, 2022), Personnel Committee, Rules Committee, County Roads Committee, Black-Tailed Prairie Dog Management Committee (appointed Sept. 19, 2022).

Other appointments: Appointees to receive drug testing reports (Woodruff and Tyler Volkmer), Fair Housing Representative (Rebecca Rossell), South Central Planning and Exercise Training Region (SCPETR), Region 51 Emergency Management (Brandon Myers and Joanna LeMoine).