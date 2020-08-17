The Lincoln County commissioners finished up a light action agenda then dove into a budget work session on Monday.
The board will be looking at cutting $98,000 out of its budget for the new fiscal year over several budget work sessions. The budget will be finalized Sept. 14 at a special meeting, separate from the regular commissioners meeting.
A proposal from Shelco Asphalt and Paving for the Hershey-Dickens Road project was tabled for a week for clarification of details on the project.
The commissioners also:
» Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Big Red Liquor for an event on Sept. 12 at Harbor Lights.
» Directed the county attorney to commence foreclosure on tax sales certificates.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Custer Public Power District.
» Authorized Henry to sign a special designated liquor license submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for an event Aug. 29 at Creekside Event Center.
