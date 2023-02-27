On Monday, Lincoln County commissioners approved resolutions of support for two bills related to the railroad. That, along with two other agenda items elicited a great deal of discussion before decisions were made.

A right of way application submitted by Custer Public Power District led to discussion of the impact on landowners on adjacent property before it was approved on a split vote.

Later on, the lone bid for remodel work for the probation office, caused “heartburn” over the price tag. It was finally recognized, with a caveat. On this, too, the vote was split.

There was no dissension on support for the railroad-related resolutions. LB 234 has been introduced in the state legislature by Sen. Lynn Walz of Fremont. It would require any railroad operating in the state to report details of all complaints they receive from the public, regarding blocked railroad crossings.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said that on Sept. 9 a crossing at Airport Road was blocked for about four hours.

“To me it’s a safety issue,” he said. When emergency vehicles need to respond, “minutes can be a matter of life and death.”

The bill would require railroads to make the report annually to the state public service commission. The commission would compile the reports along with reports they had received directly from the public. They would give the information to the legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, along with recommendations.

“It’s a great step in the right direction to get resolution to this issue that is often swept under the rug,” Bruns said.

LB 31, introduced by Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte would prohibit any train or light engine from operating without a crew of at least two individuals.

Referring to derailments that have occurred nationally and locally, “There’s an element of safety that needs to be at the forefront,” Bruns said. Two individuals may analyze the same situation differently to respond to an emergency, he said. “Technology cannot serve in lieu of two individuals.”

Approval of a right-of-way application for Custer Public Power District came down to a 3-2 vote.

However, the dissent was not related directly to that access. Instead, it was symbolic gesture by Bruns and Commissioner Kent Weems. It was made out of concern for owners of land that CPPD wants to cross for a new three-phase line.

“Sometimes Custer is not as fair minded as (I) think they ought to be,” Weems said.

Two landowners testified before the commissioners, expressing concern about potential impacts on their land in northern Lincoln County.

“Will they return the property to its original condition?,” asked Commissioner Micaela Wuehler.

“That was never discussed,” said landowner Don Licking.

Paul Orr said Custer would like to cross 320 acres of his property, along and within 15 feet of a fence line.

“When I bought the property I cut down every cedar tree and dug out every piece of concrete,” Orr said.

Although he’s not sure what improvements he might want to make in the future, the proposed agreement would preclude him from building within 30 feet of the right of line.

“What is that easement going to be worth to you?,” asked Councilman Joe Hewgley.

He recommended that Orr and Licking get with other property owners who would be impacted, to negotiate with the utility company. Sometimes presenting a united front “gets their attention,” Hewgley said.

“Work together and be firm about what these expectations are,” added Wuehler.

“Redundancy improves reliability,” said Bruns, which can provide justification for putting in another line. However, “I am concerned about communication with landowners.” Bruns, joined by Weems, voted against approval of the application, “to send a message,”

However, “We shouldn’t be involved in civil matters,” said Hewgley, before voting in favor. “In the past that hasn’t turned out well.”

What we’re approving is only the application to go under the road,” said Wuehler, voting yes.

Woodruff voted yes, but said, “I wish the landowners the best.”

When attention turned to the Probation Office remodel bid, “I have a lot of heartburn over the numbers,” Weems said.

Commissioners had purchased the building at 103-111 N. Dewey St., that previously housed West Central District Health Department.

“It’s so far over our high estimate,” but, “I don’t know how practical it is to reject the bid,” Weems said.

Wuehler has had the major role in working with the loan bidder, Dowhower Construction Company, and others involved in the project.

The $375,200 bid would have been substantially higher, Wuehler said, but the county building and grounds crew is doing as much of the demolition work as they can. That includes removing floor coverings, taking out walls, etc.

Factors in the bid include removing load bearing walls and repositioning support, doing extensive electrical work and replacing doors, drywall and floor coverings.

Wall removal was dictated by requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act for accessible restrooms, Wuehler said.

“We did make a major change by adding a hallway” for wheelchair bound clients, too, she said. That amounted to “a considerable amount of money.”

That aside, “Lonnie (Folchert, chief probation officer) would have been tickled to death to move in right as it is,” without the remodel, Bruns said. It was much better than where they are now. “We need to find some cost savings. “

The cost to purchase the building was about $43 per square foot, Wuehler said, which is “a heck of a deal,” when the going rate was about $93 to $100. Add in renovation, as bid, and that puts it at $102 per square foot.

It “is turning into not a deal,” Weems said. “Dowhower does excellent work but this is a lot of money for an unfunded mandate” from the state,

The purchase and remodel are being paid with federal ARPA funds, noted Woodruff. That is still local tax money, Bruns said. However, the employees in that probation office are local citizens, too, Wuehler said, and they provide a very important service to the community.

“We have forgotten to discuss rent versus ownership,” she said “There will be savings in less than eight years.”

Hewgley made a motion to recognize the bid from Dowhower as the apparent low bid, and authorize Lee Davies, the architect, to meet with contractors to see if they can value engineer some of the work to result in cost savings. The proposal passed 4-1, with Bruns voting no.

“We need attention and legislation to address unfunded mandates” from the state, Weems said, right before the vote was taken.

Other business In other business Monday, the board: Approved the minutes of the last meeting. Bruns clarified that the inland port authority appointments discussed in that meeting will be for staggered four-year terms.

Accepted claims and treasurers receipts.

Interviewed three candidates for Lincoln County building and grounds supervisor, and offered the job to Booker Boyer. Boyer is currently working in that department, as he has for approximately 14 years. “He has a wealth of knowledge” in operation of the department, Hewgley said, and has taken “second in command” responsibilities on a number of occasions. The board also interviewed Cory Voycheske and Jay Brummet. Approved a right of way application submitted by Lumen Technologies telecommunications company, to tie into existing infrastructure. Before the 5-0 vote, “We should be looking at our fee structure,” Bruns said. The right of way application fee is only $20, as it has been for many years. Woodruff asked Bruns to look into that for later consideration by the board. Approved a tax exemption application submitted by New Life Assembly Church for a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country used for religious purposes.

Authorized the chairman to sign the Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit fiscal year 2024 application, certification and assurances. Wuehler noted that people in the community have expressed appreciation for this program. “This is a great group that does a lot of good in our community,” she said. Ordered filed the fee reports submitted by the county sheriff.

Authorized Woodruff to sign an agreement for Lincoln County to be part of the larger group to receive money in a national opioid settlement. The settlement results from class action against Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreen’s and Walmart. Nebraska Attorney General Peterson, joined the multistate action against the companies. The state will distribute the funds, depending on population and need, Hewgley said. Recipients will include Region 2 Human Services and other organizations to mitigate harm resulting from the national opioid epidemic. Authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with West Central Nebraska Development District to administer Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the county.

Approved a planning application for Remus Administrative Subdivision for land separated for a home.