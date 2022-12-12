Lincoln County commissioners postpone decision on probation office remodel

The Lincoln County commissioners requested actual bids for District 11 probation office renovations before approving estimated costs for the project.

A long discussion ensued at Monday’s meeting with several commissioners voicing concerns about the estimates that were more broad-based than they would like to see.

Lee Davies, architect, said he wrote into the estimated costs a low and high range but could not give a concrete total because of the uncertainty of a number of factors including availability of sub-contractors.

Commissioner Kent Weems said the cost of $60,000 for new lighting seemed rather high. That prompted the board to ask questions about the other potential costs as well.

“That number really jumps out at me,” Weems said.

Davies said he basically used the $10 per square foot cost and that the estimate could be a high number, “but we don’t know in this bidding situation we’re in.”

“I’d like to have a range of budget that we can consider,” Weems said. “What needs to be done needs to be done, but I’d like to see hard numbers before I say we’re going to spend this much money.”

The board agreed to put the project out for bid and see the costs before moving forward on the project. Davies said he could have the bid specifications ready in a few weeks and the board set the date of Feb. 6 to receive bids.

The commissioners approved the purchase of four pickup trucks from Janssen’s after the item was tabled for a week to give Sheriff Jerome Kramer time to evaluate the numbers.

“When I first saw the values of the trucks we were trading in,” Kramer said, “I thought the prices were low, but after looking at it, the value of vehicles has gone down and I think it is a fair bid.”

Kramer said he had budgeted about $76,000 for the regular rotation of new vehicles and the cost for four ½-ton, crew cab, 4-door, 4-wheel drive pickups came in at $71,120 with trades.

The board approved the purchase of 210 seven-foot and 50 eight-foot grader blades for the department of roads. The low bid of $27,399.19 was submitted by NMC Cat in North Platte. The other two bids were significantly higher at $36,943.80 and $36,880.

A second bid from NMC offered to increase the number of eight-foot blades in order to meet the weight requirements for reduced shipping costs. Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, said, however, he didn’t see a good reason for purchasing the extra blades at this time.

In other action, the board:

Authorized Chairman Chris Bruns to sign the fiscal year 2023 community-based Juvenile Services Aid grant.

Approved the appointment of Jason Schultz ad Melissa Wilson to the Lincoln County Employee Safety Committee.

Authorized Bruns to sign the representation letter for the 2022 Lincoln County audit.