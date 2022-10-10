Lincoln County commissioners purchase building for probation office

The Lincoln County commissioners voted to approve the purchase of real estate to house District 11 probation offices in North Platte.

The building is located at 103, 105, 107 and 111 N. Dewey St. Lonnie Folchert, chief probation officer, said the building would allow the probation department room to accommodate current needs as well as future growth.

The county will purchase the property for $259,000 through ARPA funds.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said she and Jerry Woodruff were asked to work with Folchert on renewal of a lease agreement on the current probation building.

“That building is 3,141 square feet,” Wuehler said. “It didn’t take long for us to figure out that probation has outgrown that facility, probably long ago.”

In an effort to learn more about office space, Wuehler said she reached out to Rob and Robbie Stefka from Commercial Investments.

“They were kind enough and spent a lot of time educating me in what the market looks like in North Platte,” Wuehler said.

That conversation led to the Stefkas drawing attention to the building that would double the space of probation’s current offices.

“The building was built in 1959, it is structurally sound, has established reception areas, established clerical areas, offices that will suit the needs for privacy and safety for our probation employees and their clients,” Wuehler said. “There is also a lab in the building, conference rooms for conferences and training sessions and classes.”

She said the last tenant invested tens of thousands of dollars in updated electrical in the building and it has much better parking than the current building.

“This location is perfect,” Wuehler said. “It gives us even better separation for adult probation services.

The board voted 4-1 with Kent Weems voting against the motion to purchase. Weems said in a phone conversation with the Telegraph that he was in favor of purchasing the building but wanted the motion to state ARPA dollars would be used for the purchase.

The motion did not contain that stipulation, although Chris Bruns, chairman, said in a subsequent phone call that the ARPA funds would be used, but the county needed to make sure they did it in such a way as to not impact the lid placed on the tax increases allowed by the state.

The board approved entering into a 99-year lease agreement with the North Platte Chamber & Development for the former Greenbrier Rail Services property east of Hershey.

In a related agenda item, the commissioners also voted in favor of a resolution creating the Inland Port Authority that will be used for customs inspections and distribution of goods brought into the facility.

In other business:

Approved an interlocal agreement with the village of Wellfleet for snow removal and street grading in the village.

Approved an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for dispatch services.

Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Old Depot Vineyard & Winery for a private party to be held at the winery on Nov. 10.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the chairman to sign the County Annual Certification of Program Compliance.

Approved the re-appointments of Rod Rayburn, Linda Hansen, Mitch Moorhead and Roger Merritt for three-year terms to the Lincoln County Planning Commission.

Appointed Judy Pederson to the Planning Commission to finish Brad Stickleman’s three-year term that expires in 2023.

Appointed Aaron Edwards to the Planning Commission to finish Steve Koch’s three-year term which will expire in 2023.

Appointed Russ Miller as an alternate to the Board of Adjustment.

Conducted a public hearing concerning vacation of a portion of Somerset Road and approved a resolution vacating the road following the hearing.

Approved the purchase of seven office chairs for the Treasurer’s Office and tabled the purchase of desks pending more research.