Lincoln County commissioners to accept bid to replace three aging road graders

The Lincoln County commissioners will accept bids for replacing three aging county road graders at Monday’s regular meeting.

The county’s 2020-21 budget sets aside $450,000 for that purpose, including trade-ins. The county typically avoids buying brand-new equipment and trades in older machines before they start racking up high repair bills, Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said at the Oct. 26 meeting.

At that meeting, Commissioner Kent Weems voted against taking bids, saying the county is spending money on long-needed road improvements and could offset some of that cost by delaying the graders’ replacement.

Two 1998 graders with more than 20,000 hours of service apiece would be replaced, as well as a 2001 grader with 16,245 hours.

In other action, the board will:

» Discuss and consider declaring the county’s scrap iron at the Lincoln County Department of Roads to be surplus property that is obsolete or unusable.

» Discuss and consider what value to place on the scrap iron.