Lincoln County commissioners to consider bids for 3 new vehicles

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider acceptance of a bid for three new ½-ton 4-wheel-drive four-door pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

The decision was postponed from last week to give Jason Schultz, highway superintendent, time to do more research on the proposed purchase.

At Monday’s meeting, the board will:

  • Open bids for a used wheel loader for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
  • Consider setting a date to accept bids for four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Host a public hearing to consider action on an application by Dawn Jessup for a conditional use permit to allow construction of a special events venue in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District on property located at 17863 E. State Farm Road. The proposal is also listed as an action item after the public hearing.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse or may be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

