When Lincoln County commissioners meet on Monday morning they will take up various items related to the courthouse generator.

They also plan to consider resolutions to amend the clerk of the district court petty cash fund balance and to include additional fees collected for various county services.

The county’s vision insurance through Nebraska Association of County Officials is up for renewal, so commissioners will consider authorizing Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign the renewal documents.

They will also consider granting a right-of-way request made by Custer Public Power District.

Otherwise, there are the routine agenda items: considering motor vehicle tax exemptions, and property tax exemptions and refunds, if any.

Commissioners always set aside time for closed sessions, if needed, to discuss litigation, or security or personnel issues.

At the end of the meeting, time is set aside to hear concerns from elected officials and department heads.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room at the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The complete agenda, including the specific time breakdown, can be found by going to lincolncountyne.gov and clicking the “Meeting/Agenda” link on the left side of the page.