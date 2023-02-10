The Lincoln County commissioners will consider authorizing Jerry Woodruff, chairman, to sign State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Award agreements with several entities Monday.
The organizations include: Brady Food Pantry, Deborah’s Legacy, Nebraska Youth Center, Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center, North Platte Catholic Community Food Pantry, Episcopal Church of Our Savior, North Platte Senior Center, Community Connections of Lincoln County, Families 1st Partnership and Communities for Kids Lincoln County.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.
In other business, the commissioners will:
- Consider purchase authorization for Noxious Weed Supt. Todd Herndon.
- Consider setting a date for the One- and Six-Year Road Plan public hearing.
- Consider HVAC settlement funds.
- Receive an update from Tanner Pettera of Hub International Insurance and consider cyber insurance coverage.