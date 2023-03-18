The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider placing a temporary moratorium on development of commercial or utility grade wind and solar energy conversion systems and the issuance of conditional use permits.

The regular meeting of the commissioners begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

The wind energy resolution is scheduled for discussion at 10:10 a.m. Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff said the resolution is intended as a “placeholder” to prevent issuance of permits until the Lincoln County Planning Commission has the opportunity to get statute language in place.

“It is likely going to come down the road,” Woodruff said, “so we thought we should get a resolution in place that nothing can be considered until we get that done.”

In other action, the commissioners will:

Host a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on an application by 97 Ranch LLC, Adam Steffes, for an amendment to the county’s comprehensive land use plan and a second hearing on an application to rezone said lands at 4944 North Splinter Road. Following the hearings, the board will consider action on an application by 97 Ranch LLC for the Steffes 3rd Administrative Subdivision at 4944 North Splinter Road.

Consider action on a TBX pilot program for employee benefit administration software.

Consider AllState products for existing accounts and new hires in conjunction with the TBX program.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a Blue Cross/Blue Shield amendment to allow the county back into the Blues Enroll system.

Consider pending construction of the Region 51 Emergency Management storage facility.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an insurance addendum to the professional design service agreement with Lee Davies Architecture for renovations to the Probation Office remodel project at 103-111 N. Dewey St.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a contract with Dowhower Construction for the Probation Office remodel project.

Hear a presentation of the Spiceworks application for Building and Grounds Department work tickets.

Discuss the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way permit submitted by McPheeters Limited Partnership.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way permit submitted by Consolidated Companies Inc.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the SLFRF award agreement for Hope’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the lottery operator/owner/officer renewal application.