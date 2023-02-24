The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a bid for the Probation Office remodel project.
The item was tabled for a week to clarify some aspects that included demolition costs. Wayne Dowhower Construction submitted the lone bid on the project.
In other action, the commissioners will:
- Consider a planning application submitted by Betty Remus for Remus Administrative Subdivision on property located at 32868 South Branting Road in an A-1 Agricultural District.
- Consider action on the Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreen’s, Walmart national opioid settlements.
- Consider reporting requirements for the national opioid settlement agreement.
- Consider a service agreement with West Central Nebraska Development District to provide to the county Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund Administration services.
- Conduct interviews for Lincoln County Building & Grounds Supervisor position and consider action following interviews:10 a.m. Cory Voycheske; 10:40 a.m. Jay Brummet; 11:20 a.m. Booker Boyer.
- Consider authorizing the chairman’s signature on Lincoln County Victim Witness Unit FY 2024 application, certification and assurances.
- Consider adopting a resolution to support LB 234 and the mandatory reporting by railroad companies operating in Nebraska and about complaints received from the public regarding blocked railroad crossings.
- Consider adopting a resolution to support LB 31 and the continued use of two-person train crews in the state.
- Consider a right of way application submitted by Custer Public Power District.
- Consider a right of way application submitted by Lumen Technologies.
People are also reading…
The meeting opens at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.