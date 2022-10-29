Lincoln County commissioners to discuss statewide election integrity lawsuit Monday

The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss a statewide election integrity lawsuit at Monday's regular meeting.

The suit, filed in Lancaster County District Court by Rick Hill, names all of Nebraska's county election commissioners along with state officials, according to reporting by the Beatrice Daily Sun. The Gage County commissioners were briefed on the Oct. 17 lawsuit last week.

“This alleges that the elections are done in an unconstitutional fashion and it brings in all kinds of stuff,” Gage County Attorney Roger Harris said, according to the Daily Sun.

Monday, the Lincoln County panel will consider authorizing Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a concurrent representation letter for the lawsuit.

The commissioners will also consider authorizing Torrey Gerdes and Baylor Evnen to sign a joint defense agreement with counsel for the remaining defendants in the lawsuit.

The panel will also hear a report from Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers at Monday’s meeting about events and training the department has participated in.

The commissioners will discuss informal bids for desks for the County Treasurer’s Office. This item was tabled from a previous meeting to allow for more research on costs.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The meeting may also be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg

The Beatrice Daily Sun contributed to this report.