Lincoln County commissioners will receive a first draft of the county’s 2020-21 budget during their regular meeting Monday.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 S. Jeffers St.
Accountant Susan Maline, who prepares the county’s budget documents, will review the preliminary draft for County Board members.
Commissioners expect to hold their annual budget hearing Sept. 14, followed by a vote on whether to adopt it.
The county’s new fiscal year started July 1, the same as the state of Nebraska. School district fiscal years start Sept. 1, and city and village budget years start Oct. 1.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider an annual resolution directing that tax sale certificates be issued for parcels that are two years’ delinquent on property tax or special assessment payments.
The County Board also will receive the annual delinquent tax report from County Treasurer Shelli Franzen.
» Hear presentations on options involving county financial deposits and billing cycles for health and dental insurance for non-union county employees.
» Receive Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers’ quarterly report.
