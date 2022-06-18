Lincoln County commissioners to highlight 100-year Courthouse anniversary coloring contest winners

The Lincoln County commissioners will recognize 100-year Courthouse anniversary celebration coloring contest winners at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

At 10 a.m., the commissioners will conduct a public hearing on proposed amendments to the 2021-22 fiscal year budget due to refinancing of Lincoln County Jail Bonds. The board will consider action following the public hearing.

The commissioners will:

» Discuss maintenance of roads, ditches and culverts in the old Platte Valley School District.

» Discuss revocation of the authorization to grant conditional use permits conferred upon the Lincoln County Planning Commission pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statute or the reservation of authority to grant certain conditional use permits pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statute.

» Discuss appointments to the Veterans Service Committee.

» Discuss authorizing the chairman to sign four special designated liquor license permits submitted by Lincoln County Ag Society for July 21 at the rodeo arena, July 22 at the pavilion, July 23 at the pavilion and at race track for Lincoln County Fair events.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with T.C. Engineering, Inc. for professional services

» Consider special designated liquor permits submitted by Old Depot Vineyard & Winery south of Brady at their location on July 16, 17 and 24.

» Consider increasing the county mileage rate from 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile effective July 1, per the U.S. Internal Revenue Service guidelines.

» Authorizing the chairman to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Nebraska Department of Veteran’s Affairs and Lincoln County for use of VetraSpec.

» Authorizing the Chairman to sign right of way application submitted by Consolidated Companies.