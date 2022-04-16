 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to interview two candidates for Lincoln County Highway Superintendent position

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will conduct two interviews for the open Lincoln County Highway Superintendent position on Monday.

Brian Glos will interview at 9:30 a.m. followed by Jason Schultz at 10:20 a.m. The board will consider action following the interviews.

The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

At 9:20 a.m., the board will consider appointing a representative to Sandhills Resource, Conservation, and Development Council and payment of 2022 dues.

The commissioners will also consider Lincoln County Department of Roads asphalt overlay projects for 2022 at 9:25 a.m.

The commissioners will:

» Consider approval of ra County Treasurer report on personal and real property taxes that are uncollectible and need to be stricken per Nebraska state statute.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the Nationwide “Click It or Ticket” grant request for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

