Lincoln County commissioners to interview two candidates for Lincoln County Highway Superintendent position

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will conduct two interviews for the open Lincoln County Highway Superintendent position on Monday.

Brian Glos will interview at 9:30 a.m. followed by Jason Schultz at 10:20 a.m. The board will consider action following the interviews.

The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

At 9:20 a.m., the board will consider appointing a representative to Sandhills Resource, Conservation, and Development Council and payment of 2022 dues.

The commissioners will also consider Lincoln County Department of Roads asphalt overlay projects for 2022 at 9:25 a.m.

The commissioners will:

» Consider approval of ra County Treasurer report on personal and real property taxes that are uncollectible and need to be stricken per Nebraska state statute.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the Nationwide “Click It or Ticket” grant request for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.