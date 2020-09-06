The Lincoln County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday due to the Labor Day holiday.
The board will consider:
» Adoption of a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Sutherland to provide law enforcement services and authorize Chairman. Bill Henry to sign.
» Authorizing Henry to sign the right of way application submitted by Consolidated Companies.
» Authorizing Henry to sign the right of way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone.
» Receive and order filed the fee report submitted by register of deeds, County Sheriff and Clerk of District Court.
» Adoption of resolution signing of the County Annual Certification of Program Compliance Form 2020 (to Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards) and authorize Henry and County Roads Superintendent Carla O’Dell to sign such document.
» Adoption of a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Wellfleet to provide law enforcement services and authorize Henry to sign.
