Lincoln County commissioners to meet Tuesday

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider salaries for department head positions at the panel's first meeting of 2023.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday because Monday is an official holiday. The meeting is in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Following the decisions on salaries at 9:30 a.m. on the agenda, the board will then consider department head appointments or retentions for Region 51 Emergency Management director, veterans service officer, noxious weeds supervisor and county highway superintendent.

In other business, the commissioners will:

Discuss the application for approval to the 2023 Extension Board.

Consider accepting a retirement notice from Jeff Higgins, building and grounds supervisor.

Consider directing board secretary to post a job posting for the building and grounds supervisor with appropriate pay range.

Consider adoption of a resolution appointing county.

Depositories for 2023.

The board will go into closed session as necessary with respect to pending or imminent litigation, real estate purchase, deployment of security personnel and devices or evaluation of job performance as to prevent needless injury to reputation.

The board will authorize a county board representative to sign a settlement between Old Republic Surety Company (“Old Republic”), and Nebcon, Inc., and Lincoln County.