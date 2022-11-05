 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to open vehicle bids Monday

The Lincoln County commissioners will open bids on several vehicles for the Department of Roads at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., and can be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg

The board will discuss bids for a used motor grader with trade in as well as three new ½-ton, 4-wheel drive, 4-door pickup trucks for the roads department.

The commissioners will:

  • Consider adoption of a resolution supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans.
  • Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by CJ Liquor and Tobacco for a wedding reception at CB’s Hideaway on Nov. 19.
  • Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by Allo Communications.
  • Consider authorizing the chairman to sign Form 35K for annual Keno filing by Lincoln County to the Nebraska Department of Revenue.
