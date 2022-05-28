 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to set public hearing for amending the 2021-22 budget

Lincoln County Courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider setting a date for a public hearing to amend the 2021-22 budget due to refinancing of bonds.

The regular meeting of the commissioners will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday. The County Board meets in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The board will:

» Discuss work and financial plan with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services department from July 1 to June 30, 2023.

» Discuss designating a print shop for LB 644 budget postcard services.

» Discuss authorizing the chairman to sign interlocal agreements on housing inmates for Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Garden, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kimball, Logan, Perkins and Thomas counties

» Discuss an actuarial study which is required by state statute.

