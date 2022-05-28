Lincoln County commissioners to set public hearing for amending the 2021-22 budget

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider setting a date for a public hearing to amend the 2021-22 budget due to refinancing of bonds.
The regular meeting of the commissioners will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday. The County Board meets in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The board will:
» Discuss work and financial plan with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services department from July 1 to June 30, 2023.
» Discuss designating a print shop for LB 644 budget postcard services.
» Discuss authorizing the chairman to sign interlocal agreements on housing inmates for Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Dundy, Furnas, Garden, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Kimball, Logan, Perkins and Thomas counties
» Discuss an actuarial study which is required by state statute.