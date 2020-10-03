Lincoln County Commissioners to vote on annual Department of Roads report

The Lincoln County commissioners will vote Monday to authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign the annual report submitted by the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
In other action, the board will consider a special designated liquor license submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for a reception Oct. 24 at Creekside Event Center.
It will also consider an agreement with Shelco Construction LLC, doing business as Shelco Asphalt and Paving, for a county roads project.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
