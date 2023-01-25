 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lincoln County Courthouse squirrel loves peanut butter crackers

  • 0

Olivia Newton-John is the name of a very popular squirrel at Lincoln County Courthouse.

“She loves peanut butter crackers,” said security guard Neal Creekpaum.

Creekpaum is the main person who looks after Olivia. Mixed nuts are another favorite. Showing a bag that contained only a few mixed nuts on Wednesday afternoon, he said it started out with two pounds last Friday.

He’ll go to Olivia’s tree, hold his hand out and she will take the food. Still, the crackers are her favorite, he said.

Olivia typically has three or four babies in the spring, caring for them in a nest she builds in the area of the roof of the building.

Eventually the babies leave one by one, until only the mother is left, Creekpaum said.

Occasionally another squirrel or two will show up and hang around for a little while, but this appears to be Olivia's permanent home.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“We’ve been feeding the squirrels for about four years,” Creekpaum said. Other people in the courthouse will buy the crackers and leave them at the security desk.

“One week last summer they spent $12 on crackers” for Olivia, along with two babies, he said. “The babies were named Neil Diamond and Julio Iglesias. As time went on, they left to find homes of their own.

One day Olivia ate six crackers herself.

If he doesn’t see her in the tree just southwest of the entrance to the courthouse, “I can call her with a whistle” and she’ll show up.

If she’s on the ground, she’ll climb up the tree to the feeding spot. Creekpaum will hold the food in his hand and she’ll take it.

“She’s nice, pretty tame, and fat.” However, she’s still a wild animal, he said. “Don’t try to pick her up” and ”It’s like feeding bears. Feed at your own risk.”

Better yet, look.

“People like watching her,” when they’re lucky enough to see her, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NU regent acquitted of witness tampering in sex assault case

A jury has acquitted University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark of witness tampering in a sexual assault case. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Stark with felony witness tampering in August 2021. They alleged that Stark told former Husker fullback Willie Miller not to testify on behalf of Doug Anders, a former Omaha gym owner accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl who worked out at Anders' facility.  Anders was convicted in February 2021 of first-degree sexual assault. Stark, a 76-year-old sports psychologist, was prepared to testify as a witness for prosecutors on behalf of the victim but he was never called to the stand.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News