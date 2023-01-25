Lincoln County Courthouse squirrel loves peanut butter crackers

Olivia Newton-John is the name of a very popular squirrel at Lincoln County Courthouse.

“She loves peanut butter crackers,” said security guard Neal Creekpaum.

Creekpaum is the main person who looks after Olivia. Mixed nuts are another favorite. Showing a bag that contained only a few mixed nuts on Wednesday afternoon, he said it started out with two pounds last Friday.

He’ll go to Olivia’s tree, hold his hand out and she will take the food. Still, the crackers are her favorite, he said.

Olivia typically has three or four babies in the spring, caring for them in a nest she builds in the area of the roof of the building.

Eventually the babies leave one by one, until only the mother is left, Creekpaum said.

Occasionally another squirrel or two will show up and hang around for a little while, but this appears to be Olivia's permanent home.

“We’ve been feeding the squirrels for about four years,” Creekpaum said. Other people in the courthouse will buy the crackers and leave them at the security desk.

“One week last summer they spent $12 on crackers” for Olivia, along with two babies, he said. “The babies were named Neil Diamond and Julio Iglesias. As time went on, they left to find homes of their own.

One day Olivia ate six crackers herself.

If he doesn’t see her in the tree just southwest of the entrance to the courthouse, “I can call her with a whistle” and she’ll show up.

If she’s on the ground, she’ll climb up the tree to the feeding spot. Creekpaum will hold the food in his hand and she’ll take it.

“She’s nice, pretty tame, and fat.” However, she’s still a wild animal, he said. “Don’t try to pick her up” and ”It’s like feeding bears. Feed at your own risk.”

Better yet, look.

“People like watching her,” when they’re lucky enough to see her, he said.