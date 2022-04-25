Lincoln County Courthouse will be closed during building's centennial celebration June 22

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to close the courthouse June 22 for its centennial celebration.

Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Kent Weems voted against Monday’s motion, both indicating that people may need to do business with the county that day. The board left open the possibility of revisiting the decision before the event.

Tammy White, board assistant, gave a report on the schedule of events for the celebration. The celebration will begin at 3 p.m. with live music and activities throughout the afternoon until 7 p.m.

The June 2022 celebration will include kids games, bounce houses, a hot air balloon, courthouse tours and a historical timeline on display along the hallways, White said.

All activities will be free to the public, including free hamburgers and brats. Souvenir T-shirts, commemorative coins and temporary body art will be available for purchase.

Singers Rascal Martinez and Kim Baxter will be performing throughout the afternoon.

The celebration date is exactly 100 years after the 1922 Board of Commissioners laid the cornerstone for the historic heart of the courthouse.

Construction wasn’t finished for almost a decade, mainly due to a notorious April 30, 1923, fire that left the partly finished structure unusable.

Then-County Treasurer Sam Souder was accused of using the fire to destroy evidence of financial wrongdoing. He was convicted of arson by a county jury later in 1923.

After several years of “making do,” county officials finished the main courthouse in spring 1932. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places, despite the addition of a single-floor annex in 1967.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the Lincoln County Ag Society presented an update on the Linco Ag and Education Center Building. Lisa Citta, building project chairperson and Lynn Johnson of Chief Construction said the 90,000-square-foot building will cost approximately $11.2 million.

The Ag Society’s goal, Citta said, is to raise $6 million and ask the county to cover the rest. Should the county choose to join the funding, Johnson gave a sample timeline.

“Just to give you an idea, obviously it’s a process,” Johnson said, “but to give you an idea where we’d be at if we had an answer by June, right now we’d be kind of looking at a completion in the fall of 2023.”

Citta said the fundraising is just short of $900,000 with several grant possibilities still to be explored.

“We are currently looking for a grant writer,” Citta said.

Chairman Chris Bruns suggested Citta look into the ARPA funds that could help get the project further along.

In other action, the commissioners:

» Heard a presentation from Mike Boden of the Nebraska Association of County Officials about benefit services software. After his presentation, which outlined the convenience of county employees being able to access insurance benefits online, the board voted to become a pilot county for the TBX Benefit services software.

Boden said the software would ease the burden on County Clerk Becky Rossell’s office by streamlining the process of maintaining and accessing employee benefit records and services.

Boden also gave an update on Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance renewal that will see a 17% increase for the next cycle.

» Authorized Bruns to sign the state grant award, sub-awards and special conditions for the Community Based Juvenile Services Aid Grant for Community Connections.

» Heard the quarterly report from Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers.

» Approved retaining the county seal with enhanced imaging and adding the county’s year of origin, 1866, to the seal.

