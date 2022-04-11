Lincoln County fire crews battle trio of weekend blazes — with help from across region

A trio of Lincoln County grass fires wiped out the weekend plans of most west central Nebraska firefighters not already engaged against the massive 35,000-acre wildfire in Gosper and Furnas counties.

Fortunately for local residents, only remnants of last year’s growing season were consumed in the unconnected blazes northeast and north of North Platte and northwest of Sutherland.

But a combined 1,400 acres or more were left charred by the series of fires, the first of which started Friday and the last of which wasn’t controlled until Sunday afternoon.

It was the second major fire outbreak in two years on the combined Platte River valley’s northern edge. A 2,000-acre grass fire on March 9, 2020, blackened the northern line of hills north of North Platte.

That blaze raced from east of the Hillcrest subdivision to Hall School Road near Rolling Hills Estates — threatened then from the west and Friday from the southeast.

Brandon Myers of North Platte, Region 51 emergency management director, said Monday that little lasting relief from wildfire threats can be expected short of extended moisture.

“We need a pretty good sustained rain to bring us out of the drought, and it’s not looking good this year,” Myers said. “It’s looking to be a very long fire season in Nebraska.”

The National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport has recorded just 1.27 inches of rain from New Year’s Day through Sunday.

That’s the least for a year’s first 100 days since 2002 and the 10th lowest since recordkeeping moved from downtown to Lee Bird Field in 1949.

Myers begged area residents to take every precaution against unwittingly starting a grass fire and avoid the temptation to drive out sightseeing when fires are in progress.

“That wind shifts in a split second, and all of a sudden you’re on a road and you can’t see,” he said.

“Don’t throw your cigarettes out that window. And if you see a fire, call it in immediately, please. The faster we can jump on them, the better it is.”

People can follow firefighting progress via Facebook on its pages for Region 51 and local fire and law enforcement agencies, Myers said.

Firefighters from as far west as Sidney and Julesburg, Colorado, were among the multiple fire crews pitching in to control Lincoln County’s weekend fires, he said.

The initial blaze late Friday afternoon blackened 100 to 120 acres east of Airport Road, stretching from a rise south of Rolling Hills to a treeline to the southeast.

Myers said it appeared that “some debris got caught up in a power line” from last week’s fierce winds. They had slowed Friday but were still brisk enough to spread flames.

Rolling Hills residents were evacuated while the battle’s outcome was in doubt. A fixed-wing tanker plane from Wallace Aviation unloaded water and halted the first fire’s progress Friday evening, Myers said.

That plane would be used again and again.

Firefighters were called out again about 10 a.m. Saturday to a field near Johnson Road, about 10 miles north of North Platte and 5 to 6 miles north of Nebraska Highway 97.

“It sounds like someone was driving out in the field and had mechanical issues with their vehicle” related to the fire’s ignition, Myers said.

The Johnson Road fire had consumed about 500 acres of rangeland when the Wallace water plane and another from Broken Bow apparently succeeded in controlling it about 3 p.m. Saturday.

But firefighters weren’t finished — neither for the day nor with the middle fire in the weekend’s smoky trilogy.

Just as it seemed the Johnson Road fire was handled, Myers said, dispatchers received a 911 call from the area between West Snake Road and the North Platte River northwest of Sutherland.

The third fire also took the longest to conquer, he said, with multiple fire departments working the blaze until about 5 p.m. Sunday. The cause of that fire remained undetermined Monday.

Only about 300 acres burned up in the Sutherland-area fire, Myers said, but “that one was the most cumbersome because of being around the riverbank and soft ground.”

Flames also migrated from the North Platte’s south bank into vegetation on a channel island. “Being in the middle of the channel, you couldn’t get equipment onto that,” he said.

Wallace Aviation’s tanker plane, this time paired with one from Grant, launched aquatic assaults on the channel island in Wallace’s third fire battle of the weekend.

There would be one more. About 6 p.m. Saturday, Myers said, weary crews got word that the Johnson Road blaze had rekindled.

Away went the water planes, he said, joined by firefighters that could be spared from the Sutherland-area fire.

A second 500-acre stretch of rangeland had turned black by the time the Johnson Road fire again was deemed controlled about 8 p.m. Saturday, Myers said.

In addition to regional fire departments, the Region 51 director credited the assistance of the state’s Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team with the trio of fires.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Nebraska Forest Service both contribute employees to WIRAT, Myers said.

The team deploys and offers tactical and coordination support “when the local organizations have exhausted all resources and strategies,” according to WIRAT’s state webpage.

