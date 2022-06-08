Lincoln County Historical Museum hosting annual Heritage Festival this weekend

An annual summer event that highlights the early settlers’ way of life is this weekend.

The two-day Heritage Festival begins Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The event continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival includes demonstrations of blacksmithing, spinning wool and weaving.

There will also be hands-on activities including a corn scramble for kids and rope making.

Guides will also be on site during the weekend to answer questions on the historical buildings at the museum.

Entertainment options include a tractor show, parade and rodeo, as well as a performance at 11:30 a.m. Saturday by the Canteen Legacy Jazz Band, part of the North Platte Municipal Band.

In addition, food vendors will be on site throughout the weekend and the Flatlander Car Club will have several vehicles on display.

The annual cowboy church Sunday morning has been canceled.

A full schedule of events can be found at lincolncountymuseum.org.