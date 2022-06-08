 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lincoln County Historical Museum hosting annual Heritage Festival this weekend

  • 0
Hands on activities, building tours part of Lincoln County Historical Museum's Heritage Festival

McCormick Farmall tractors line up on display beside the Platte Valley Barn at the Lincoln County Historic Museum, Friday. Tractors will be a focus for the Heritage Festival with antique tractors on display along with a tractor parade and a tractor rodeo.

 Mackenzie Dahlberg / The North Platte Telegraph

An annual summer event that highlights the early settlers’ way of life is this weekend.

The two-day Heritage Festival begins Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The event continues from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival includes demonstrations of blacksmithing, spinning wool and weaving.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There will also be hands-on activities including a corn scramble for kids and rope making.

Guides will also be on site during the weekend to answer questions on the historical buildings at the museum.

Entertainment options include a tractor show, parade and rodeo, as well as a performance at 11:30 a.m. Saturday by the Canteen Legacy Jazz Band, part of the North Platte Municipal Band.

In addition, food vendors will be on site throughout the weekend and the Flatlander Car Club will have several vehicles on display.

People are also reading…

The annual cowboy church Sunday morning has been canceled.

A full schedule of events can be found at lincolncountymuseum.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judges announced for Miss Nebraska

Judges announced for Miss Nebraska

Six judges will make the decision on which candidate will represent the state for a year and who will compete at the 2022 Miss America competition in December.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why these fishermen moved from catching fish to trash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News