Lincoln County Historical Museum hosts pancake feed

Cool temperatures but sunny skies greeted Saturday morning’s three-hour pancake feed at the Lincoln County Historical Museum in North Platte. It’s one of the museum’s two major annual fundraisers, alongside a corn-on-the-cob feed in August. Both have been held for several years, Director/Curator Jim Griffin said, with same-day free museum admission thrown in for those who buy tickets to eat. North Platte’s Flatrock Irregulars, regular entertainers at the August corn feed, volunteered to play for Saturday’s pancake feed as well, Griffin said.
