Lincoln County lodging tax collections close out record-shattering fiscal year

Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax closed out a record-shattering fiscal year in April, while North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax advanced its year-old record for the month.

Net April proceeds received this month for the hotel-motel tax were a record $85,857. That raised the county’s final 2021-22 total to $1,180,072 — 57.7% higher than in 2020-21.

April netted North Platte $820,636 in sales taxes, slightly higher than the city’s previous April record of $820,101 in 2021 and its 20th all-time monthly high in 23 months.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue, which reports sales and lodging tax figures, processes and returns net proceeds to cities and counties six weeks after each month ends.

While Lincoln County’s fiscal year ends June 30 — identical to state government’s fiscal year — North Platte and other Nebraska cities won’t wrap up their fiscal year until Sept. 30.

April’s state reports closed the county’s book on its lodging tax’s first positive fiscal year after three straight years of declines.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its curbs on travel started biting into monthly hotel-motel tax totals as the 2019-20 fiscal year ended.

It plagued local tourism promotion reserves during most of 2020-21, with that fiscal year’s net total of $748,337 slumping 13.6% from the year before.

But the county lodging tax started 2021-22 with five straight $100,000-plus months, topped by an all-time record for any month of $161,257 in July 2021.

Net hotel-motel tax totals broke 2015-16’s previous fiscal-year record of $959,432 in February with two months to go.

The final $1.18 million total for 2021-22 also topped the lodging tax’s 2021 calendar-year record of nearly $1.13 million.

Lodging taxes must be used for tourism promotion under state law. Visit North Platte, formerly the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, recently loosened its ties to county government but still receives and uses the taxes.

Meanwhile, North Platte’s net April sales taxes set up the city’s Quality Growth Fund to start qualifying for a fresh influx of funds when May’s net taxes come back next month.

QGF, the city’s economic development program under 1991’s Legislative Bill 840, can receive up to $650,000 a year in new money if annual city sales taxes pass a preset “trigger point.”

That total, which grows about 2% each year, was set at nearly $7.58 million for 2021-22 when voters renewed QGF in November 2020 for a third 10-year period.

North Platte’s net 2021-22 sales taxes now stand at almost $7.19 million, $391,362 shy of the trigger point.

Once it’s reached, QGF and the city’s general fund will equally split additional 2021-22 sales taxes until QGF has collected $650,000 or the fiscal year ends, whichever comes first.

If QGF receives its full $650,000 before Sept. 30, the general fund again will get 100% of any extra sales taxes until the fiscal year ends.

