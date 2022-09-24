Lincoln County mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitos in Lincoln County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the West Central District Health Department said in a press release Saturday.

The end of the summer season, August through September, is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported, the release said.. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, human WNV infections follow in the wake of positive mosquito pools.

Approximately 70% to 80% of people infected with WNV do not experience symptoms. The remaining 20% may experience fever, rash, headache fatigue and joint pain.

Symptom onset is typically 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. In rare cases, WNV can cause severe disease leading to possible muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma.

Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of experiencing more severe symptoms. There is no specific treatment for WNV. Symptomatic supportive care is provided when appropriate.

For the current WNV season, the jurisdiction of West Central District Health Department, has had one positive WNV mosquito pool and two lab confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus.

West Central District Health Department recommends that people avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing (including long-sleeved shirts and long pants) and by using an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.

Residents are encouraged to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.

For the current 2022 WNV season, surveillance began in May and will continue through the end of September. Weekly WNV reports can be found at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/West-Nile-Virus.aspx.