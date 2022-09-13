Lincoln County Planning Commission endorses beef plant fill-dirt plan

The Lincoln County Planning Commission Tuesday voted to forward two conditional use permit applications related to the Sustainable Beef LLC project to county commissioners with positive recommendations.

Gary and Ruth Stearns, 2482 E. State Farm Road, need both city and county permits to help supply the needed dirt to fill in a retired sewer lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road for the meatpacking plant.

The couple won their second endorsement in two days, following Monday's vote by the North Platte Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the city's conditional use permit. The North Platte City Council must approve that permit Sept. 20.

Robert Long, 100 Long Drive, whose property is completely under county jurisdiction, also won the county Planning Commission's endorsement to supply the rest of the dirt Sustainable Beef needs.

The county planning panel voted 7-0 for both resolutions following a lengthy discussion.

Commission member Zak Eickhoff voiced some concern about the impact of increased traffic on State Farm Road and Airport Road as semitrailer trucks haul dirt from the Stearns and Long properties and then return.

County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said he had several concerns about the operations' impact on county roads. Notably, he said he was most worried about road conditions with heavy truck traffic.

"On South Old Highway 83, the asphalt portion coming off State Farm and transitioning to gravel, unfortunately I don’t have any traffic data on that to compare anything to," Schultz said.

“That area, the asphalt area, is showing signs of age and wear and deterioration,” he said. “We’re probably looking at a five-year life remaining on that pavement. I think all that additional traffic is a big concern for that section.”

Schultz said traffic studies from 2019 on East State Farm Road between Old Highway 83 and Newberry indicates the average daily traffic count is 1,005, with typically about 10% of that being truck traffic.

“There will be approximately 500 to 750 loads a day coming from the borrow site,” he said. “That could be easily 1,000 trucks a day, so that’s going to be increasing the traffic just in that area by 900%.”

Similar concerns were voiced about increased traffic on Airport Road with trucks traveling between the Long property and the Sustainable Beef plant site.

Planning Commission members also voiced concerns about protecting the environment during and following the removal of the fill dirt. Darren Hellbusch of Van Kirk Bros. Contracting of Sutton, the company that will be moving the dirt, assured the commission that the land would be protected and brought back to its original condition.

Hank Kinsley of North Platte, representing an adjoining property owner to the Stearns location, asked about water runoff while the fill dirt is removed and after.

Hellbusch said there would be very little if any water runoff and his company is experienced in methods to keep the dust down and restore the landscape.

Some planning panel members voiced budgetary concerns, but several said in order to encourage growth, county commissioners would need to consider its costs.

Both applicants asked that their permits' time frame be extended to 10 years, which the county Planning Commission added to their recommendations. The County Board will consider both applications at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

In other business, the panel endorsed a request by the Fairway Estates Homeowners Association that the county accept Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive within Campbell Estates First Subdivision at Lake Maloney.

The homeowners association voted to dedicate the roads in the subdivision to the county, a step that would turn over responsibility for maintenance and repair to the county.

President Russ Derickson said the homeowners association has done everything the county has asked for 21 years.

“We don’t want to own a road,” Derickson said.

Panel members voiced concerns about setting a precedent, given the number of housing subdivisions near North Platte and the cost of maintaining those roads.

They nonetheless recommended approval by the County Board, which also will consider the road dedications at 9:30 a.m. Monday.