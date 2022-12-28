 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Lincoln County residents to receive new license plates

New Nebraska state license plates will be issued starting in January. All residents will receive new license plates.

Due to a statewide aluminum shortage and other supplies, the state will receive a plate shipment every quarter this coming year. This means that most residents will receive a new plate with a new number.

All residents with handicap license plates will need to be recertified by their doctor before their plates can be renewed. A notice of this will be mailed with the form to fill out a couple of months before the renewal period.

License plates may be renewed online at dmv.nebraska.gov, by mail or by using the drop boxes outside the Lincoln County Courthouse and the sheriff’s office.

There is also a drop box inside the courthouse by the motor vehicle window. Please include a contact number for any items dropped in the boxes.

