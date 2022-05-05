Lincoln County Sheriff's Office IDs remains of person found in Vieyra Metal Works fire as Jerome Vieyra

The body recovered in the remains of a fire that engulfed the Vieyra Metal Works building on March 24 has been identified as Jerome F. Vieyra.

Sgt. Larry Meyer, who is a member of the criminal investigation division with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email on Thursday the preliminary autopsy shows that the 37-year-old died of smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

Meyer added the final autopsy is forthcoming, pending toxicology work. A grand jury will be convened on what Meyer said is, “a perception of (law enforcement) custody.”

The remains were found on March 31 as investigators went through rubble that had been searched the day after the blaze

The Sheriff’s Office along with members of the North Platte Police and Fire departments, State Fire Marshal’s Office along with city department workers worked the fire scene during the case.

“It was truly a team effort to help bring some closure to the Vieyra family,” Meyer wrote.

Law enforcement officers responded to the business after a 911 call at 10:48 p.m. on March 24 indicated gunshots as well as fireworks coming from the scene.

A man was found inside the Vieyra’s Metal Works building near an open overhead garage door, and there was a small fire burning inside the structure.

Officers ordered the man out of the building but he refused and instead retreated further into the structure.

The North Platte Fire Department was dispatched and by 11:50 p.m. the building was fully engulfed.

Vierya was reported to be last seen inside the building. Law enforcement officials initially listed him as an endangered missing party after the blaze.