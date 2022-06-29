Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issues 80 citations during Nebraskaland Days

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 260 traffic stops during Nebraskaland Days, resulting in 80 citations.

The agency received an overtime grant for the event, funded through the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety to allow more deputies to be on patrol.

Two individuals were arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, and three others for methamphetamine possession.

Twenty-five citations were issued for a minor in possession as well as for speeding, and 19 for expired registration.

Five citations were issued for possession of drug paraphernalia, three for possession of marijuana and two for driving under suspension.

In addition, there were multiple citations for an open container of alcohol, as well as for no proof of insurance or a driver’s license.

Two individuals were cited for driving under suspension.

Deputies also assisted an additional 10 motorists during the event.